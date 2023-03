Nor’easter Tears Across US, Grounding Flights and Leaving Many Covered in Snow and In the Dark

If there’s one thing this season is teaching us, winter isn’t over until it’s over and the recent nor'easter that swept and is currently across the Northeast is a clear indicator of that.

Many parts of New York were treated to yet another 2 feet or more of snow, also dumping the white stuff on Pennsylvania up to Massachusetts.

With snow falling at around 2-and-a-half inches every hour.

Veuer;s Tony Spitz has the details.