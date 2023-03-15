Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Remembering, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Joan Ruth Bader Ginsburg would have turned 90 years old today.

Here are five facts about the Supreme Court associate justice.

1.

Ginsburg was the second woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court.

2.

She was nicknamed the “Notorious R.B.G.”.

3.

Ginsburg was one of nine women in her Harvard Law class of 500.

4.

Her favorite justice is Justice Marshall Francis.

5.

She was known for being a “great dissenter” and wearing political collars with her robe.

Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg!