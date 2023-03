Monty Williams Criticizes Refs, AD Leads Lakers to a Win, Mike Malone Calls Out Nugs After Losing Four Straight

Suns coach Monty Williams criticized the officiating of Giannis Antetokounmpo after their game against the Bucks.

Anthony Davis lead the Lakers to a win over the Pelicans, but won't play in their next game as he is being held from back to backs.

Denver coach Mike Malone called out his team after dropping four straight losses.