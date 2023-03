UK Budget 2023: The main points

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has used a £25-billion-a-year improvement in public finances to expand access to childcare and offer tax breaks to businesses and wealthy pensioners.

The 2023 Budget is aimed at increasing the numbers of people in work.

However, the size of the UK economy is still expected to shrink this year and living standards are the worst on record.

Report by Jonesia.

