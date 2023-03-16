Drew Barrymore Takes A Knee To Dylan Mulvaney/Everything Is Gay | The Whiskey Capitalist | 3.15.23

Drew Barrymore had “human deepfake”/“Barbie-pouched”/Woman-faced/transgender “influencer”, Dylan Mulvaney, on her CBS show on Tuesday where she kneeled in front of the transwoman and looked up dreamily at the self-proclaimed girl.

It was cringeworthy at best and it’s not the only example of this behavior throughout our society.

We go through a massive amount of this “content” and breakdown the ClownWorld we live in.

We also talk about the recent Season Finale of The Last Of Us that aired this Sunday on HBO.