Cyclone Freddy brings deadly flooding to South-East Africa, more than 220 lose life

Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit the coast of Southern Africa for a second time over the weekend, bringing its total death toll to more than 220 people in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.

According to the meteorologists, the month-long storm has already broken at least one record and could break two more.

