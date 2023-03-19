New Zealand: Two earthquakes hit Kermadec Islands within a span of two days | Oneindia News

New Zealand: Two earthquakes hit Kermadec Islands within a span of two days; Cyclone Freddy brings deadly flooding to South East Africa; 186 US banks at risk as SVB collapses; Police barge inside Imran Khan’s house to arrest him; Flash floods hit quake-affected cities in Turkey; US and South Korea kick off the largest drills in 5 years; Oscars 2023: Who won what?;North Korea fires ballistic missiles amid US-South Korea air drills; Russian jet collides with American drone, triggers controversy #NewZealand #NewZealandEarthquake #KermadecIslands