Ancient Black Ops - The Varangian Guard (Episode 6)

Episode 6: Vikings for hire, ruthless mercenaries who strike fear into their enemies.

The elite special forces in service to a foreign ruler.

Conquering unruly territories across the great byzantine empire.

They are known The Varangian Guard.

The elite units of the Byzantine Army, the Varangian Guard, served as personal bodyguards to the Byzantine Emperors, and originated primarily from Scandinavia and England.

But its one particular man who will solidify their place in history.

Harald Sigurdsson given the epithet Hardrada (roughly translated from Old Norse as "stern counsel" or "hard ruler"), also known as Harald of Norway.

He will develop tactics that will form warfare across the Mediterranean, Hardrada's string of victories will show The Varangian Guard to be one of the most exceptional special forces of all time.

Along with the prowess in combat they wielded highly effective weapons.