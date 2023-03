2,000 inmates transferred to mega-jail in El Salvador's war on gangs

A group of 2,000 inmates belonging to MS-13 and 18 gangs are transferred to a new prison built in El Salvador to accommodate more than 40,000 suspected gangsters targeted in President Nayib Bukele's "war" on crime.

Bukele has boasted that the new Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) facility is the largest mega-prison in the Americas, but rights groups have criticized it over its severe conditions.