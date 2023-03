Russian Su-27 fighter jet dumps fuel on and then in second pass, collides with US drone.

Russian Su-27 fighter jet dumps fuel on and collides with US drone.

This event occurred Tuesday, March 14, 2023 over the Black Sea.

After the collision, the US MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed into the sea.

Fortunately it is reported that sensitive data was able to be wiped from the drone before the crash.