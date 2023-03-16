Another Train Derails in Arizona

On March 15, a train operated by BNSF carrying corn syrup derailed in western Arizona.

NPR reports that the railroad operator confirmed the derailment, and the local county sheriff's office said that there had been no injuries.

The sheriff's office also reportedly said that it was , "not made aware of any spills or leaks.".

The BNSF train derailed around 7:40 p.m.

In Mohave County, Arizona.

The cause of the incident near the California border is still under investigation.

There were no injuries as a result of the derailment and preliminarily reports indicate there are no hazardous materials involved, Lena Kent, Spokesperson for BNSF, via NPR.

According to Lena Kent, a spokesperson for BNSF, approximately eight cars were involved in the incident and were left blocking the main track.

It remains unclear when the track will be able to reopen.

Anita Mortensen, a spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, said that the incident did not occur near a populated area.

NPR reports that the news comes following a streak of high-profile train derailments, beginning with a Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

