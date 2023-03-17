UK and New Zealand Follow U.S. Ban of TikTok on Government Devices

Recently the US banned the use of TikTok on the devices of government personnel, with the Biden administration threatening to ban it nationally if Chinese owners don’t divest in the company.

All stemming from national security concerns, as China may compel any Chinese businesses to provide access to their data.

Now the UK and New Zealand have followed suit, banning the use of the app on any device with access to their nation’s parliamentary network.

Now China has responded.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.