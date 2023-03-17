North Korea Launches Largest ICBM as U.S. & South Korean Joint Military Drills Continue

The US and South Korea are currently undergoing their largest joint military drills years.

The operations, named Freedom Shield 23, are an 11-day series of military maneuvers, the likes of which haven’t been seen on the peninsula since North Korea was coerced into ending their nuclear program back in 2017.

Now as South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol was headed to Japan for talks with their leadership over the growing North Korean threat, North Korea has responded.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.