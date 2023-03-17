Climate Change Madness Bracket

In this week's episode, we’re applying the spirit of March Madness to the climate change debate.

We ranked the 16 most widespread myths about climate change in a head-to-head bracket-style tournament.

Host Anthony Watts and guests H.

Sterling Burnett, Linnea Lueken, and Jim Lakely will vote on which myth they believe is the most misleading or harmful.

Viewer votes left during the live broadcast will count too, so make sure to tune in live for this episode!

The myth with the most votes advances to the next round until only one remains.