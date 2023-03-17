YouTube Decides to Fully Restore Donald Trump's Account

YouTube has become the latest social media network to lift restrictions and restore former United States President Donald Trump's account.

Al Jazeera reports that the March 17 announcement comes as the 2024 Republican nomination race begins to heat up.

We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election, YouTube, via Twitter.

The news also comes over two years after Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Critics of Trump accuse him of inciting violence and making false accusations of election fraud.

Social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, have since reinstated the former president's accounts.

Al Jazeera reports that despite being reinstated, Trump has not returned to any of those platforms, choosing instead to communicate with supporters on Truth Social.

I am staying on Truth.

I like it better, I like the way it works, Donald Trump, via Fox News.

In the buildup to the 2024 primaries, Trump is currently facing several state-led investigations.

Those investigations are looking at the former president's campaign conduct, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his private business practices