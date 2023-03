Taylor Swift’s New Songs, Jimin Releases ‘Set Me Free’, Billie Eilish’s Acting Debut & More | Billboard News

Taylor Swift drops four new songs ahead of her ‘Eras’ tour opening night, Sabrina Carpenter drops new tracks from her deluxe version of 'Emails I Can't Send Fwrd', BTS’ Jimin drops his latest solo song ‘Set Me Free’ and our Billboard cover stars kx5 drop a new song.

Billie Eilish makes her acting debut in the Amazon Prime series ‘Swarm’.

We take you to the ‘Tetris’ movie premiere and we test our Billboard Cover stars kx5 to see how well they know each other.