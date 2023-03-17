INTERVIEW – Mitch Feierstein: 'Planet Ponzi & The Global Banking Casino’

In this episode of the Patrick Henningsen Show on TNT Radio which aired on March 16, 2023, Patrick talks with author, CEO of Glacier Fund, and veteran financial analyst Mitch Feierstein – author of Planet Ponzi: How the World Got Into This Mess, What Happens Next, How to Save Yourself, to discuss the SVB collapse, the US government’s rescue plan was just the latest massive bailout for the bankers, the failure of ‘woke’ capital, Biden’s incompetent team including Janet Yellen Treasury Secretary, politicizing economic policy and the out of control inflation.