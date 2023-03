Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at plastic godown at Shastripuram; no casualties reported | Oneindia News

Today, in the early hours, a major fire broke out at a plastic scrap warehouse at Shastripuram, near Zoo Park, in Hyderabad.

According to reports, two vehicles were gutted in the flames.

Reports further suggested that several fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

