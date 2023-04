TUCKER CARLSON (WILL CAIN) BIG DAY FOR THE IRISH

Will Cain in for Tucker.

And it's a big day.

It's a big day for the Irish and the president of the United States.

Would like to wish all of you a happy St.

Patty, St.

Patrick's.

Uh, you know the thing, Joe Biden loves St.

Patrick's Day because he's told us for decades.

He's Irish.

He's even in the Irish American Hall of Fame.

His secret service code name is Celtic.

That's how Irish he is.