Imran Khan supporters clash with police

Fierce clashes erupt in Islamabad as police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan officially marked his presence in court in Islamabad on Saturday, his aide..
Pakistani police clashed with supporters of Imran Khan on Saturday (March 18) as they entered a property belonging to the..