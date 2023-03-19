Dallas Cowboys Trading for Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks, per Report
Dallas Cowboys Trading for Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks, per Report

The Cowboys are expected to trade for Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Houston is expected to receive a 2023 fifth-round pick and a ’24 sixth-round pick in return, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.