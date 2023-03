Report: Texans, OT Laremy Tunsil Agree to Massive Contract Extension

The Houston Texans have given offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil a record-breaking contract extension for three years, worth up to $75 million with $60 million guaranteed.

The new deal makes Tunsil the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, surpassing the previous richest contract of $23.01 million per season.