Criminalizing Prayer

What if you were told that praying silently could get you arrested?

Shockingly, this totalitarian mindset has already taken root in Great Britain.

Now, Mark brings you the stunning tale of a British woman arrested, released and arrested again for the “crime” of praying silently outside an abortion clinic.

Now, as the Biden administration weaponizes the FACE act to curtail peaceful protests outside abortion clinics in the U.S., will the DOJ turn their back on the constitution and emulate Great Britain’s tyranny?