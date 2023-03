3/19/23 How to Protest Trump Arrest, Truth About Stormy Daniels, Fed Reserve with 1st Phase of CBDC!

•Advice to Trump Supporters on how to protest•Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen & the Corrupt extortion•173 Banks failed around the world •100 children worked for slaughterhouse cleaning firm•Fed Reserve launches Ohase One of CBDC this July•Protestors in DC against USAs warmongering•Monkeywerks on Trump Arrest•Trump may NOT be arrested