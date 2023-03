Selena Gomez became the 1st female artist to cross 400 million followers on Instagram| Oneindia News

Selena Gomez is the first woman to have 400 million followers on Instagram, making her history.She now has the third-highest number of followers on the network, after football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

