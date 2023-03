Traditional statue burning ends Valencia's Las Fallas with a bang

At end of the week of Valencia's Las Fallas festival, the traditional Cremà brings the celebrations to a close in a pyrotechnic blaze.

The wooden and papier-mâché monuments planted in the streets of Valencia are set alight on the night of 19th March, the feast day of the city's patron Saint Joseph, with many of the effigies filled with firecrackers for good measure.