Adam Sandler Receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

NBC News reports that Sandler was awarded the prize at Washington's Kennedy Center on March 19.

Upon receiving it, Sandler joked that it "one day might be the weapon used to bludgeon me in my sleep.".

Tim Herlihy, the comedian's writing and production partner, teased that they had created "31 motion pictures with a combined Rotten Tomatoes score of 59.".

Presenters who testified to Sandler's creativity include Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, .

Steve Buscemi, Chris Rock, Dana Carvey, Pete Davidson and more.

They also joked about his pattern of casting friends in his films. Sandler went on to thank his family for giving him "that weird irrational confidence thing that I guess I still have.".

NBC News reports that Sandler is the seventh former 'SNL' member to receive the Mark Twain prize.

Others before him include Bill Murray, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Julia Louise-Dreyfus, Billy Crystal and Eddie Murphy.

