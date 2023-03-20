Trump Says He Expects To Be Arrested, Calls for Protest | TONIGHT on TIPPING POINT 🟧

Monday, 03/20/2023 | Talk about President Trump possibly being arrested (as if we really ARE some third world hellhole) brings to mind a larger discussion about the damage wrought by girl boss feminists taking over the legal system - my thoughts on that.

Plus, Biden is vetoing attempts at stopping the Department of Labor from using pensions to invest in ESG... did Sri Lanka or the Silicon Valley bank fiasco not deter them?

And finally, what is this guy telling Dr. Fauci, and why did we have to wait two years to hear someone finally tell him to his face?