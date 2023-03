How The Saudi King Travels

Today we are going to uncover just how big of a spender the oil godfather of the world, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the king of Saudi Arabia and the head honcho of the 1.4 trillion-dollar House of Saud really is.

Because whether it is traveling with 7 airplanes, or bringing your own golden escalator to get off of that plane, if there is one thing you can be sure of that the Saudi King will not hesitate to do, it is spending money on a nice vacation.