Casey: Met needs to pause & look at extent of findings

Baroness Casey answers questions on her Metropolitan Police report findings, saying that her report "cranks open the Met" for the first time for people to look inside.

She says the institution needs to "pause for a moment" and "look carefully at the true extent of what she has found" whilst conducting her report.

She goes on to say that her worry is that the Met will have a "pick and mix approach" to "what recommendations they want" but has confidence in the new commissioner that changes will be implemented.

Report by Rowlandi.

