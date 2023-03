Home Secretary reacts to 'serious failings' by Met Police

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said the Casey Report, which found the Metropolitan Police to be institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic, "makes for very difficult reading".

She said: "It's clear that there have been serious failings at a leadership and cultural level ... it is clear there have been systemic and chronic problems for far too long." Report by Rowlandi.

