Kannada actor Chetan Kumar is arrested by Bengaluru Police over remarks on Hindutva | Oneindia News

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan Ahimsa, has been arrested by Bengaluru police after his tweet on Hindutva went viral.

The complaint against him stated that his tweet, which says that ‘Hindutva is built on lies’, allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

