Landmark new report extensively slams London Metropolitan Police as public anger mounts |Oneindia

An independent review of London's Metropolitan Police has produced a number of damning findings including institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia.

The final 363-page report, which was released earlier today has found "systemic and fundamental problems" in the force which require "radical reform." London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who initiated the review, has called for the recommendations put forward by the report to be implemented quickly.

The report has been authored and supervised by Louise Casey, a former government adviser who now sits as a cross-bench member of the House of Lords #LondonMet#Saraheverard#Louiscasey