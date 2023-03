Wagner brings 70% Bakhmut under control; Putin’s ‘Chef’ warns Russian Army of ‘enemy plot’

The head of Russia's private army - PMC Wagner- has written a letter to Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu warning him of Ukrainian counter-attack plan in Bakhmut.

In his letter, Yevgeny Prigozhin cited that 70% of the east Ukrainian city was under the control of his forces, who were making steady gains.

He added that however, Ukrainian soldiers were compiling reinforcements to strike back with full force either by the end of March or beginning of April.