Netflix to Release 40 More Games This Year

CNET reports that Netflix made the announcement on March 20.

Additionally, its in-house game studio has 16 games in the works.

The company is also working to produce 30 more games with other partners.

In 2023, Netflix plans to release new games each month.

An exclusive Ubisoft game, 'Might Quest: Rogue Palace,' will debut on April 18.

One of Netflix's gaming strategies is to create games based on its popular shows.

The opportunity to expand the worlds of Netflix films and series through games is incredibly exciting to us, Netflix, via press release.

Netflix jumped into gaming in 2021.

It currently has 55 games across various genres which are included with any Netflix membership.

Netflix's games can be accessed by searching for mobile games while using the streamer's app on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

If you click on the game, you'll get details about it.

Hit the Get Game button to download it from the app store