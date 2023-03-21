You Hurt My Feelings Movie

You Hurt My Feelings Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a popular writer, and her husband Don (Tobias Menzies), a well-liked teacher, share the kind of relationship that truly, seriously, for the love of God cannot be real: that is, they're actually in love.

Even after decades of marriage, parenting, and their own successful careers, their physical spark has somehow not diminished; in fact, they seem to relish the opportunity to share a single ice cream cone and drive others -- including their son, Charlie -- mad.

Should it come as a surprise then that his own marriage is in crisis?

But when Beth discovers that Don has been untruthful to her about his opinion of her work for years -- Beth's world comes crashing down.

Has their whole relationship been one Big Fat Lie?

Directed by Nicole Holofcener starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Amber Tamblyn, David Cross, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Owen Teague, Sarah Steele, Zach Cherry, Jeannie Berlin release date May 26, 2023 (in theaters)