Hong Kong, formally the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China (abbreviated: Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or HKSAR), is a city and special administrative region of China in the eastern Pearl River Delta of southern China.
With her 7.5 million inhabitants of various nationalities in an area of 1,104 square kilometers, Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places in the world.
Hong Kong is also a major global financial center and one of the world's most developed cities.