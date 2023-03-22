HongKong

Hong Kong, formally the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China (abbreviated: Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or HKSAR), is a city and special administrative region of China in the eastern Pearl River Delta of southern China.

With her 7.5 million inhabitants of various nationalities in an area of ​​1,104 square kilometers, Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places in the world.

Hong Kong is also a major global financial center and one of the world's most developed cities.