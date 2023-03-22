Hundreds of Bollywood songs disappeared from Spotify Music App, Know Why | Oneindia News

A similar occurrence occurred when Spotify India pulled a large number of Bollywood albums off the service.Over two dozen famous Bollywood songs have been removed.

Music portal Billboard reported that Spotify removed Indian record label Zee Music Company’s catalogue after negotiations for a renewal of their licensing agreement fell through.

