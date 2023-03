Israel launches aerial attacks at Aleppo airport in Syria | Oneindia News

An Israeli air attack in the wee hours today hit Syria’s Aleppo airport causing some “material damage”.

This is the second strike on the facility this month….and the third in last 6 months.

Earlier this month, Syrian state media had said that an Israeli air raid on Aleppo airport had damaged a runway, which was taken out of service forcing the rerouting of relief supplies to Damascus.

