Richard Joseph Leal Memorial Show

On March 1st 2023 Richard entered into glory after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis.

The fight is over.

It seems as though he lost the fight, but in reality Christ Jesus had victory over sin and death at the cross and because of his faith in Christ, one day Richard will be raised to newness of life.

No more pain, no more suffering, no more medications or Dr. Appointments, that life is over.

Our loss was Richard's gain, for to “be away from the body is to be at home with the LORD” (2 Cor 5:8).

Farwell Richard, you will be missed; we'll see you again in glory.