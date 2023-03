ERG will not vote for Windsor Framework over brake concerns

Chairman of the European Research Group Mark Francois says the government "completely oversold" the Windsor Framework as they announce that the ERG will vote against the Brexit deal over concerns that the Stormont Brake is "a brake with no brake pads".

Report by Nelsonr.

