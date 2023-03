Johnson: You have nothing to show I knew about rule breaking

Former prime minister Boris Johnson tells the Privileges Committee: "You have found nothing to show that I was warned in advance that events in Number 10 were illegal" and assures that had there been concerns over rule breaking, it "unquestionably would have been escalated to me".

Report by Nelsonr.

