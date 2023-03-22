Sturgeon apologises over historic forced adoption

Nicola Sturgeon has offered a "sincere, heartfelt and unreserved" apology to thousands of mothers who were forced to give up their child for adoption.

The outgoing First Minister tells MSPs at Holyrood: "The horror of what happened to these women is almost impossible to comprehend" and appears visibly upset as she says "we are sorry" and that her apology is "long overdue" to applause from the house.

Report by Nelsonr.

