News of the Day: China, Russian Interception, Age of AI, Economy and more

Remember China just finished a peace agreement between Iran and Saudi.

Keep up with what China has done in Africa and the man made islands.

And we have basically given Iraq to Iran and Afghanistan to China.

Xi delivers a chilling message for the west as he tells ‘dear friend’ Putin “change is coming that hasn't happened in 100 years… and we are driving it’