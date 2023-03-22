Sunak's Brexit deal clears Commons vote despite Tory revolt

The House of Commons voted 515-29 to back a key portion of The Windsor Framework, designed to resolve a trade dispute between the UK and Northern Ireland.
Windsor framework passed by 515 votes to 29 despite revolt by three ex-Tory leaders
ERG described Stormont brake as 'practically useless' but has yet to reveal how members will vote in key Commons debate