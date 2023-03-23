Eric Nam On Being Inspired by Fashion, Meeting Ice Spice, Reimagining Music & More | Billboard News

Eric Nam caught up with Billboard News' Tetris backstage of Samsung NXT 2.0.
He talked about all things fashion, new music, and touring!
Eric Nam caught up with Billboard News' Tetris backstage of Samsung NXT 2.0.
He talked about all things fashion, new music, and touring!
Harry Styles’ Love on Tour has made its way to Seoul and all your favorite acts have stopped to see the show. Eric Nam caught up..
Harry Styles’ Love on Tour has made its way to Seoul and all your favorite acts have stopped to see the show. Eric Nam caught up..