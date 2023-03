K-Pop Stars Go to ‘Harry’s House’, Eric Nam Talks Potential Ice Spice Collab & More | Billboard News

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour has made its way to Seoul and all your favorite acts have stopped to see the show.

Eric Nam caught up with Billboard News backstage of Samsung NXT 2.0 and talked about all things fashion, new music, and touring.

Saweetie has revealed that her “celebrity guy crush” was none other than Lil Nas X.

Guinness World Records named The Weeknd the world’s ‘Most Popular Artists’.

Karol G is making history with her upcoming Lollapalooza performance and more!