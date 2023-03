Rahul Gandhi convicted for defamation by Surat court over Modi surname remark | Oneindia News

A court in Gujarat's Surat city, on Thursday, convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged "Modi surname" remark.

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted under IPC section 504.

The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.

