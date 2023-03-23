Phoenix bodycam shows officer shooting & killing armed man who pulled out a gun in front of officers
Phoenix bodycam shows officer shooting & killing armed man who pulled out a gun in front of officers

Body-worn camera footage shows a man being shot by Phoenix police multiple times after he pulled out a gun earlier this month.

On March 5, a woman called 911 to report a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, just south of Thomas Road.