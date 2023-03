Sunak denies needing Labour votes to pass Stormont Brake

The prime minister has denied that he had to rely on Opposition support to get the first part of his Windsor Framework Brexit deal, known as the Stormont Brake, through Parliament.

Rishi Sunak said: "There was incredibly strong support for the Windsor Framework … it passed very solidly with Conservative votes and that's because it is a good deal." Report by Buseld.

